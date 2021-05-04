Feds: Man used fraudulent PPP loan to buy alpaca farm

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the owner of a Massachusetts pizza parlor lied about the number of employees he had to fraudulently obtain more than $660,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds, then used some of the money to buy an alpaca farm in Vermont. Authorities say 57-year-old Dana McIntyre, Grafton, Vermont, was arrested Tuesday and charged with wire fraud and money laundering. He is scheduled to appear remotely in U.S. District Court in Boston later Tuesday. Authorities say he is the former owner of Rasta Pasta Pizzeria in Beverly. His attorney denied the allegation via email.