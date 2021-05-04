Fox gains US English-language rights to Copa América

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This June’s Copa América will be televised in the United States on Fox’s networks. The network says it reached a six-year agreement with the South American governing body CONMEBOL for English-language U.S. rights that include this year’s tournament in Colombia and Argentina from June 13 to July 10 and the 2024 tournament, likely to be played in Ecuador. ESPN+ had U.S. English-language rights to the Copa América in Brazil. Univision holds U.S. Spanish-language rights to this year’s Copa América. It does not include U.S. rights to men’s qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, which are held by fuboTV.