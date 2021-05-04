GOP lawmaker: Three-Fifths Compromise was to end slavery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Republican has falsely declared that an 18th century policy designating a slave as three-fifths of a person was adopted for what he called “the purpose of ending slavery. ” Tennessee state Rep. Justin Lafferty made the remark Tuesday during a House debate on whether educators should be restricted while teaching about systematic racism in America. Several Black lawmakers expressed concerns about the bill’s impact on how certain subjects would be taught in schools, specifically highlighting the Three-Fifths Compromise. The policy was made in 1787 during the nation’s Constitutional Convention. It classified a slave as three-fifths of a person when apportioning taxes and states’ representation in Congress.