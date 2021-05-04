Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 21 points, Seth Curry added 20 and the Philadelphia 76ers won their fifth straight game, beating the Chicago Bulls 106-94. Philadelphia built a big third-quarter lead and then held on, staying ahead of the Brooklyn Nets for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers finished with five starters in double figures. Ben Simmons scored 15 points, Danny Green had 14 and a relatively quiet Joel Embiid scored 13. Coby White scored 23 points for the Bulls, who played without both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic for the second straight game. Chicago remained 12th in the East.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vince Velasquez threw six sharp innings, J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3. Velasquez allowed one run and four hits, striking out six in his longest outing this season. Hector Neris struck out Lorenzo Cain with the bases loaded in the ninth to preserve the win. Brewers starter Adrian Houser gave up four runs – two earned – and four hits in six innings. Cain blasted a solo homer onto the concourse behind the left-center field stands to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the first in his first at-bat off the injury list. But NL Central-leading Milwaukee couldn’t do anything else off Velasquez until Philadelphia went to the bullpen.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two goals and an assist, Kevin Hayes gave Philadelphia a rare early lead, and the Flyers skated to an easy 7-2 victory over the first-place Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.Joel Farabee had a goal and two assists and Shayne Gostisbehere, Wade Allison and Robert also scored for the Flyers, who snapped a three-game skid and won for just the sixth time in the last 16.Sidney Crosby and Jason Zucker scored for the Penguins, who are tied atop the East Division with Washington. Each has 71 points, but the Capitals have four games left while Pittsburgh has three.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers singled with no outs in the seventh inning to end Tyler Anderson’s no-hit bid and the San Diego Padres beat Pittsburgh 2-0, the Pirates’ fifth straight loss. Anderson kept the Padres off-balance for six innings before they broke through in the seventh. Anderson issued a leadoff walk to Manny Machado before Myers singled to right field. Until then, Anderson had allowed only three baserunners, two on walks and one on his error in the fifth inning.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tennessee Titans fourth-round draft pick Rashad Weaver has been charged with simple assault following an incident in Pittsburgh last month. The complaint against Weaver was filed a day before the Titans selected Weaver with the 135th overall pick in the draft. The complaint stems from an alleged altercation between Weaver and a woman in a popular entertainment district in the early hours of April 18. At least one witness told police Weaver struck the woman. His attorney called the allegations against Weaver “completely false and reckless.” The Titans said in a statement the organization takes the situation seriously and is gathering information.