How you can receive much needed help for your small business

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As New York starts to fully reopen, Southern Tier officials want you to be aware of resources available to help you and your small business.

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) serves to help people figure out some of the finer points of their business, such as operations and cash flow, or help with more complex loan and grant applications.

Here in New York, the SUNY system operates 22 SBDCs across the state; Binghamton University runs the local center out of the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator.

BU President Harvey Stenger told 12 News Tuesday the center has helped thousands of local businesses over the past 25 years, including Lost Dog Cafe in downtown Binghamton.

One of the business partners behind Lost Dog said the cafe would not exist if it weren't for the help of the SBDC.

"Truly we wouldn't be here without that; we had a great idea, we had a lot of passion but we lacked the business aspect of it and moving down here, suddenly we're looking for a loan and there are things you need for that, and without that kind of background it can be intimidating," Liz Hughes said.

Officials said the SBDC doesn't offer any grant programs of its own, but it can help you fill out any application needed, such as for PPP or the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.