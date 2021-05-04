Lebanon request satellite images for site of Beirut blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state news agency says the judge investigating last year’s massive explosion in Beirut’s port has sent requests to countries that have satellites stationed over tiny Lebanon to provide images from that time that could help the investigation. National News Agency didn’t name the countries the judge asked on Tuesday to supply images of the port before, during and after the blast. Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates — a highly explosive material used in fertilizers — had been improperly stored in the port for years. The catastrophic explosion on Aug. 4 killed 211 people and injured more than 6,000, devastating nearby neighborhoods.