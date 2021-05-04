New York plays Houston, aims to build on Kluber’s solid showing

Houston Astros (15-13, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (14-14, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (2-1, 3.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 4.05 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -118, Astros +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Corey Kluber. Kluber went eight innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with 10 strikeouts against Detroit.

The Yankees are 7-7 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 37 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Aaron Judge leads them with seven, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

The Astros are 8-6 on the road. The Houston offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .330.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with seven home runs and is slugging .551.

Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 32 hits and has 18 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .240 batting average, 2.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Astros: 7-3, .260 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O’Day: (right rotator cuff), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.