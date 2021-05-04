No shortage of chicken wings at The Old Union Hotel

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- While the chicken wing shortage is affecting many people nationwide, The Old Union Hotel isn't one of those places.

Co-owner and manager Adam Kipp says because of their years of local wing success, they are fortunate to have first dibs from their distributor.

"A lot of people are asking what's causing the chicken wing shortage? So from what we're hearing, is a lot of the processing plants are very short-staffed, as well as it seems everybody is, you know looking for workers and just having a really hard time doing it."

They do not foresee unavailability as long as their distributors have wings to give them. And even though prices are skyrocketing, so far they have not had to raise theirs yet.