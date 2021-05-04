Once GOP governor of Florida, Crist now runs as Democrat

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who served as Florida governor for a single term before running for other positions, is seeking the state’s highest office once again — this time as a Democrat. Crist on Tuesday released videos leaving no doubt the campaign is on. One video contrasts Crist’ record as governor with that of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. “That’s why I’m running for governor,” Crists says on the video. Crist planned a more formal announcement later Tuesday in his hometown of St. Petersburg. Crist has served in many office, but has previously lost campaigns for Senate and for governor.