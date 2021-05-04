Owego couple looking for answers regarding water bill issues

(OWEGO) -- Some residents in Owego are searching for more answers when it comes to variations in their water bills.

Town Supervisor Don Castellucci held a zoom meeting last week to discuss the discrepancies, saying there was an error during their meter change-out program which resulted in some residents receiving bills that were higher or lower than they should have been.

He also gave a presentation comparing Owego's water rates to Vestal's, and explaining some of what goes into calculating the number.

Elsa and David Musa live in Apalachin and say they received two bills which were more than double what they normally were, and they are certain they didn't use that much water. They say they want to know more about what happened to cause the problem, and what's being done to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"Maybe the billing format needs to be changed so there's more information on it, so it's not 'this is what you used, this is what you used last time, this is what you're paying," said David Musa.

Specifically, he says he has concerns with the equipment that's being used by the Town and wants to be assured that it is working properly.

"It all goes back that instrument," he said "You're depending on the instrument's accuracy for that number, if that's not accurate you're still paying too much."

Castellucci told 12 News over the phone Tuesday that the issue with the meter has been fixed, and customers should see their water bills return to normal. He added that many customers were receiving lower bills due to the error, and therefore may have seen a jump which is actually their bill returning to normal.

The Musas say they still want a more detailed explanation because their bill has never been this high.

"I want to see honesty, I want to see straight-up answers I don't want to hear 'you're not going to understand it, too bad for you', You need to explain it to us. That's your job that's, why we voted for you," Elsa Musa said.

For his part, Castellucci says anyone who has questions about their bill is welcome to contact him, and he will go over individual bills on an individual basis.