Pennsylvania lifting COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day

Pennsylvania is lifting all COVID-19 restrictions except its masking order on Memorial Day. Capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants and indoor and outdoor gatherings will go away on May 31, more than a year into the pandemic. Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said in a news release Tuesday that Pennsylvania is making “significant progress” in the fight against COVID-19 and more people are getting vaccinated. The Health Department says it will lift the order requiring residents to wear masks in public once 70% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated. That percentage stood at nearly 42% on Tuesday.