Police reveal what was inside of ‘suspicious package’ that prompted road closure, evacuation in Owego

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Law enforcement in Owego revealed Tuesday morning what the contents of a suspicious package were that shut down a part of State Route 96 in Owego on April 28.

According to the Owego Police Department, the item was a homemade Bluetooth speaker.

Authorities had shut down a part of State Route 96 and evacuated businesses after the package, placed on the counter of a Mirabito, was discovered.

After the scene was cleared, police said the package was still considered suspicious. They said it had wires coming out of it.

The Endicott Bomb Squad was called to assist with the incident.