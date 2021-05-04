President Stenger: 83% of BU students have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine

VESTAL (WBNG) -- While some people across New York and the country are hesitant to get a vaccine, one local group has had an explosion of interest.

Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger told 12 News Tuesday the vast majority of his students will willingly be fully vaccinated before school starts next fall.

He said the university sent out a survey to its students recently, and more than 80% of people who responded had gotten at least one dose of a vaccine so far.

Not only did BU set up a vaccine clinic on campus for a week, but Stenger said the school also set up a shuttle service for people to get to the state mass vaccination site in Johnson City.

While SUNY has yet to announce if students will be required to get a vaccine to return to campus next year, Stenger said he hopes they will be mandated.

"By the fall, it has to be required, it really has to be required; we have an MMR requirement for students, so this should be on the list," the university president said. "I know there's hesitancy, you don't want to put a burden on people but when you look at the hundreds of universities across the country that have already said this is required, I think we'll follow sooner or later."

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras told 12 News SUNY will re-evaluate whether to mandate vaccines in a couple of months.