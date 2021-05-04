Skip to Content

Ravens sign free agent OT Villanueva away from Steelers

New
3:22 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed two-time Pro Bowl tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year deal. The long-time starter for the division-rival Steelers, Villanueva was not re-signed by Pittsburgh. A graduate of West Point, Villanueva spent six seasons with the Steelers, playing in 96 games with 90 starts. He has the second-longest active streak among NFL tackles with 96 consecutive games players and has started every game over the past five seasons. Villanueva spent 2010-13 as an active member of the Army, serving three tours of duty in Afghanistan. He was promoted to the rank of captain in April 2014.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content