Ravens sign free agent OT Villanueva away from Steelers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed two-time Pro Bowl tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year deal. The long-time starter for the division-rival Steelers, Villanueva was not re-signed by Pittsburgh. A graduate of West Point, Villanueva spent six seasons with the Steelers, playing in 96 games with 90 starts. He has the second-longest active streak among NFL tackles with 96 consecutive games players and has started every game over the past five seasons. Villanueva spent 2010-13 as an active member of the Army, serving three tours of duty in Afghanistan. He was promoted to the rank of captain in April 2014.