Southern Tier Tuesday: Caroline After School Program

(WBNG) -- The Caroline After School Program is this week's winner of a two-thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

The after-school program has been a part of the Caroline community since 1987, serving children from kindergarten through fifth grade in a supportive, relaxed setting.

Nancy Helms, the program's director, says the program's mission is to provide quality childcare that's developmentally appropriate. Some activities that children enagage in include arts and crafts or social skills.

Helms also says that the Caroline After School program will use the grant to help them as they retrun to in-person programming. Because of the pandemic, the childcare center had to adapt to virtual programming. Helms adds that the expected in-person return is in September.

The Caroline After School program will also host a virtual 5K in the Spring.

To learn more about the Caroline After School program you can visit their website by clicking here or checking out their Facebook page by clicking here.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com