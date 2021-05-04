Special Weather Statement until TUE 8:15 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Southern Wayne County
…STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT…LACKAWANNA…SOUTHWESTERN
WAYNE…NORTHEASTERN LUZERNE AND SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING COUNTIES UNTIL
815 PM EDT…
At 734 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Old Forge, or near Pittston, moving east at 20 mph.
Small hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Scranton, Falls, Dunmore, Carbondale, Old Forge, Pittston, Archbald,
Blakely, Taylor and Dickson City.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
&&