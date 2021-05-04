Special Weather Statement until TUE 8:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Southern Wayne County

…STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT…LACKAWANNA…SOUTHWESTERN

WAYNE…NORTHEASTERN LUZERNE AND SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING COUNTIES UNTIL

815 PM EDT…

At 734 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Old Forge, or near Pittston, moving east at 20 mph.

Small hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Scranton, Falls, Dunmore, Carbondale, Old Forge, Pittston, Archbald,

Blakely, Taylor and Dickson City.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&