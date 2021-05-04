A storm and heavy rain are still possible early tonight

Evening/Tonight: Rain with a chance of of thunder early, then a chance of rain. Any thunderstorms could be strong, and possibly severe, with gusty or damaging winds. Torrential rain is possible, too. Localized rainfall amounts could reach 2-3” inside any persistent rain/storms. Flash flooding is possible inside heaviest rain. Low: 52-57



Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Scattered showers and possibly a storm or two are likely through early tonight. Any storms could be strong to possibly severe. The highest threats with any storms are damaging winds and torrential rain with a chance of localized flash flooding. 1hr flash flood guidance for most of the area is less than 1”, meaning if your location sees an inch or more of rainfall, in 1hr or less, the flash flooding threat would be increased. 3hr guidance is between 1.2 and 1.5”. The most likely timing of any strong to severe storms, or flash flooding is through about midnight.

Tonight on 12 News we'll keep you up to date on any storms and any local threats. Please be weather aware this evening!





