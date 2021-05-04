Supreme Court skeptical of low-level crack offender’s case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Crack cocaine trafficking kingpins convicted more than a decade ago can ask courts to reduce their prison terms under a 2018 federal law. The Supreme Court on Tuesday sounded skeptical that people convicted of older low-level crack crimes can do the same. The seemingly odd circumstance results from the wording of the First Step Act, a bipartisan 2018 law signed by President Donald Trump. Aimed at reducing racial disparities in sentencing, the law allows prisoners convicted of older crack crimes to seek reduced sentences. But it specifically addresses crack possession only above 5 grams and 50 grams, leaving some justices doubtful that it’s meant to apply to everyone.