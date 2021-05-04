Train hits car stuck on tracks in Owego, no one injured

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Police Department says a train struck a vehicle in the village Monday night.

They say a male driver was traveling through town on Main Street near Erie Street in heavy rain when he turned right thinking he was turning onto a side street. He inadvertently took a right instead onto the train tracks and the car became lodged between the rails and the gravel under the tracks.

They say he was able to safely exit the vehicle before it was struck head-on by a train that cleared it from the tracks and continued on. Police say no one was injured.