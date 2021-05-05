San Francisco women stabbed amid wave of attacks on Asians

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two elderly Asian women were stabbed without warning as they waited for a bus in downtown San Francisco in the latest in a series of attacks against Asian Americans nationwide since the start of the pandemic. Police said in a statement that they have not ruled out the possibility that Tuesday’s attack was a hate crime, but officers were still gathering details. There have also been numerous attacks in New York City, where a police hate crime task force is investigating an assault of a 31-year-old Asian woman who was struck by a woman with a hammer while walking in Manhattan.