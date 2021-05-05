Skip to Content

Biden touts applications to $28.6B restaurant relief program

New
11:05 am National News from the Associated Press

The Biden administration is highlighting early applications for a $28.6 billion program for eateries that closed, shifted to take-out or restricted the number of diners to combat the coronavirus pandemic. President Joe Biden plans to discuss the initiative in a Wednesday afternoon speech. The aid for eateries is part of the Biden administration’s broader $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The White House says 186,200 restaurants, bars and other eligible businesses have applied for the program over its first two days of accepting applications. More than half of the applicants are owned by women, veterans or people from historically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content