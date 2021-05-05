Binghamton launches survey for youth & community center

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced Wednesday that there are public engagement and design efforts underway for a new youth and community recreation center at Columbus Park.

Mayor David says the new center will include a gymnasium, community rooms, commercial kitchen, a locker area, office, and other amenities. The project also includes new park amenities and upgrades.

It is estimated to cost $4 to 5 million.

The city launched a public survey to collect input on programming and amenities for the center. You can take the survey by clicking here.

David says the first public meeting on the center will be held on May 18 at 6 p.m. Residents without access to the internet can call 607-772-7001 to set up an alternative presentation.

According to the mayor's office, Columbus Park is the main neighborhood park for residents of the city's two downtown Census tracts and have the highest childhood poverty rates in the city.

In a news release, David said the project was "an unprecedented commitment to the future."

He said:

“A brand new youth and community center in the City’s urban core has the potential to not only improve the outcomes of generations of young people who will grow up in Binghamton with more of the recreational and educational opportunities they deserve, but also transform a key downtown neighborhood."

Officials say the city has secured $1.1 million in Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds for design and construction costs and the Community Foundation for South Central New York will facilitate fundraising for the project. You can donate by clicking here.

The city council approved a professional agreement with CPL to provide architectural, engineering and design services for the project on April 19. It's supported by community outreach efforts by Whitham Planning & Design, of Ithaca, and in designing outdoor recreation features by Play By Design, the Ithaca-based firm behind OurSpace at Recreation Park.