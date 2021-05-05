Binghamton men’s lacrosse speaks out after devastating house

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton men's lacrosse team took time to reflect on the house fire that displaced 14 players.

Head coach Kevin McKeown said following the fire, as a team, they started figuring out what steps were needed to help out the players living in the house.

A lot of the team's suppliers like Dick's Sporting Goods helped the team recover. All 14 players received everything they needed from clothing to lacrosse equipment within 48 hours following the fire.

McKeown said it was an emotional week but it brought the team closer together.

"I think we saw some emotions just throughout the couple practices and into the game that were good and bad," said McKeown. "It was just a tough week. Obviously, with the 14 guys in the house went through but just everyone on the team. It was a little bit traumatic for everybody."

The morning of the fire junior defenseman Drew Furlong was coming to work on a project with one of his teammates that lived in the house. That's when Furlong noticed flames coming from the couch in the living room.

Furlong tried to put out the fire and went throughout the house to notify his teammates.

"It was just fate that we decided to meet at 9 a.m. and I walked in," said Furlong. "I was able to get everyone out. I'm just really grateful that I was able to do that. I'm definitely not a hero. I just thank God that we were able to get everyone out in time."

Sophomore midfielder Thomas Greenblatt lives in the house and was in his bedroom at the time of the fire.

Greenblatt said he's grateful that Furlong was at the right place at the right time.

"From what I heard, Drew was the one in the house that saw it right away and got everybody on the ground floor awake," said Greenblatt. "He sent everyone upstairs to come to get people like me because I lived one story up. Drew definitely saved us and we have a lot to owe to him."

All 14 athletes have been relocated to The Lofts downtown Binghamton for the remainder of the semester.