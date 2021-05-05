Broadway is coming back in September

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that Broadway will fully reopen in September.

Tickets go on sale beginning May 6 for Broadway shows that begin on Sept. 14. The theaters will be at 100% capacity and will follow the State's health and safety guidance.

Of the reopening Governor Cuomo said,

"Broadway is at the core of our New York identity, and a big part of our economy which employees countless performers and show creators, and beginning this September, the show will go on. Visitors from all around the world have come to New York to experience the arts and culture and see iconic performances on Broadway, and sadly, the pandemic put this unique New York experience on pause. Thankfully, as we continue to monitor the data and reopen our economy, we are now on track to allow full capacity performances on Broadway to resume beginning this September, bringing back this beloved world-famous attraction."

Cuomo said the state will continue to work closely with the Broadway industry to plan for its safe return.