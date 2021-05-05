Candor to hold annual 4th of July celebration

CANDOR (WBNG) -- The dates for the annual Candor Fourth of July celebration have been set.

The Fourth July Committee announced on their Facebook page that the event will take place between Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, July 4. with various events, including fireworks, a parade, a horse pull, and a carnival celebration.

The committee says if you would like to help make the celebration possible, you can do so by donating cans and bottles at the Neighborhood Redemption Center in Owego under the 'Fourth of July Committee'.