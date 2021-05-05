Comic strip artists band together for a silly and good cause

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans of newspaper comics will instantly notice something missing in many of the strips this Friday — pants. More than 25 cartoonists behind strips from “Blondie” to “Zippy the Pinhead” are celebrating the quirky holiday No Pants Day in a way that helps charities get clothing to those in need. Participating artists are drawing their characters without trousers and urging readers to donate old clothing to thrift and second-hand stores hard-hit by COVID-19. Cartoonists were contacted in February about the project and the finished comics started to come in by March.