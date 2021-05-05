Devils visit the Islanders following overtime victory

New Jersey Devils (18-28-7, seventh in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (31-16-6, fourth in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -239, Devils +192

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey visits the New York Islanders after the Devils defeated Boston 4-3 in overtime.

The Islanders are 31-16-6 against East Division opponents. New York averages just 2.7 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Ross Johnston leads the team averaging 0.8.

The Devils are 18-28-7 in division matchups. New Jersey has given up 41 power-play goals, killing 70.5% of opponent chances.

New York took down New Jersey 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on March 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 16 goals and has 30 points. Anthony Beauvillier has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Miles Wood leads the Devils with 17 goals and has 25 points. Yegor Sharangovich has 10 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .946 save percentage.

Devils: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Ross Johnston: out (undisclosed).

Devils: Jonas Siegenthaler: day to day (covid-19 protocol), Mikhail Maltsev: day to day (lower-body), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.