TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- Broome County Dispatch says a fire broke out at the Maine Emergency Squad building early Wednesday morning.

Dispatch says there are no injuries to report, and the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

It was a second alarm fire, and multiple crews responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story so stay with 12 News on air and online for updates.