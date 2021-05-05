French reporter kidnapped by jihadist rebels in north Mali

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The chief of Reporters Without Borders says that French journalist Olivier Dubois was kidnapped April 8 while working in Mali’s northern city of Gao. A video released Wednesday shows Dubois saying he was kidnapped by the al-Qaida-linked group JNIM. In the video he calls on his family, friends and authorities to work for his release. The video could not be independently verified. Reporters Without Borders chief Christophe Deloire confirmed the kidnapping to The Associated Press, and called for the release of the reporter. Islamic extremist rebels were forced from power in Mali’s northern cities with the help of a 2013 French-led military operation. However, the insurgents quickly regrouped in the desert and began launching frequent attacks.