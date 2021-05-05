Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a pair of solo homers and Brad Miller slammed a three-run shot to back Aaron Nola, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5. Nola struck out 10 and allowed one run and five hits in six gritty innings as the Phillies held on to earn consecutive wins for the first time since they started the season 4-0. Sam Coonrod got five outs for his second save. Brewers starter Eric Lauer gave up six runs — two earned — and eight hits in six innings.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitch Keller tossed shutout ball into the sixth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates slipped past the San Diego Padres 2-1. Keller kept the Padres off balance by mixing his pitches effectively. He allowed two hits over 5 2/3 innings and struck out five. The right-hander entered with an 8.20 ERA after his first five outings this season. Keller also got his first major league hit, a single to right field in the fifth. Four relievers combined to give up only one run in 3 1/3 innings for the Pirates. Richard Rodriguez earned his fifth save by working a scoreless ninth.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins regained first place in the East Division with a 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Marcus Pettersson, Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker, Mark Friedman and John Marino also scored goals while Tristan Jarry had 30 saves for the Penguins, who moved two points ahead of idle Washington. The Capitals have two games in hand over the Penguins with one week left in the regular season.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed two-time Pro Bowl tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year deal. The long-time starter for the division-rival Steelers, Villanueva was not re-signed by Pittsburgh. A graduate of West Point, Villanueva spent six seasons with the Steelers, playing in 96 games with 90 starts. He has the second-longest active streak among NFL tackles with 96 consecutive games players and has started every game over the past five seasons. Villanueva spent 2010-13 as an active member of the Army, serving three tours of duty in Afghanistan. He was promoted to the rank of captain in April 2014.

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Santiago Sosa scored for Atlanta in the second leg, but the Philadelphia Union prevailed 4-1 on aggregate to advance to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League. Philadelphia had a 3-0 advantage following the first leg of the quarterfinal last Tuesday in Atlanta. Sosa scored in first-half stoppage time at Subaru Park, but United was not able to catch up to the Union’s commanding lead. Forward Kacper Przybylko added a late goal for Philadelphia.