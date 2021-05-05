Husband of missing Colorado woman arrested on murder charge

DENVER (AP) — The husband of a Colorado woman who has been missing for nearly a year was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and other charges in her presumed death. Authorities say Barry Morphew was arrested Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew. Sheriff John Spezze (Spez-EE’) says the arrest is the result of an ongoing investigation that has so far involved over 135 searches across Colorado and the interviews of over 400 people in multiple states. Suzanne Morphew’s body has not been found. Barry Morphew is being held in jail, and the identity of his lawyer isn’t currently known.