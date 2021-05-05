‘I think it’s a crisis’: As water issues in Endicott persist, village leaders speak out

VILLAGE OF ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Endicott residents recently expressed their concern over brown water coming from their faucets.

Now, the village is responding with a plan to fix the issues.

Mayor Linda Jackson spoke to 12 News on Wednesday about the water issues in the village and said that most of them are due to old pipes and water mains that need to be replaced.

Jackson said the cost is too much for the village right now, so they are looking to raise prices on water for residents to cover those expenses, saying that the water department does not take any money from the village's annual budget.

With just one operational well in Endicott, Jackson said that there's more stress on it than there should be. She added that the village has begun sampling different sites to see where they can drill new wells.

Jackson said that this could be a solution that could take years, but added that it needs to start now.