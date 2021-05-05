Joel Embiid has 34 points in 3 quarters, 76ers beat Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid had 34 points in just 25 minutes and the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to six games with a 135-115 win over the short-handed Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. The Eastern Conference leaders were up by double figures for most of the night and their starters barely had to play in the fourth quarter to keep the NBA’s longest active winning streak going. Houston, which has the NBA’s worst record at 16-50, lost its third straight and eighth in nine games.