Keller, bullpen pitch Pirates to 2-1 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitch Keller tossed shutout ball into the sixth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates slipped past the San Diego Padres 2-1. Keller kept the Padres off balance by mixing his pitches effectively. He allowed two hits over 5 2/3 innings and struck out five. The right-hander entered with an 8.20 ERA after his first five outings this season. Keller also got his first major league hit, a single to right field in the fifth. Four relievers combined to give up only one run in 3 1/3 innings for the Pirates. Richard Rodriguez earned his fifth save by working a scoreless ninth.