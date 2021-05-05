L’Amoreaux named America East Rookie of the Week

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Maine-Endwell grad Allison L'Amoreaux has been named the America East softball Rookie of the Week.

This is the first time the freshman pitcher has earned the conference's weekly accolade.

L'Amoreaux pitched an eight-inning game in the victory against UMass Lowell Sunday afternoon. L'Amoreaux struck out five batters, had two runs on six hits and issued only one walk.

L'Amoreaux graduated from Maine-Endwell High School in 2020.

Binghamton heads to Hartford for a three game series on Friday and Saturday.