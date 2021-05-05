Meghan wins remainder of copyright claim against UK tabloid

LONDON (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has won her remaining copyright claim against a British tabloid publisher over the publication of a personal letter she wrote to her estranged father. Meghan, 39, had already won most of her claim for misuse of private information and copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline website. Meghan sued over five 2019 articles that published large portions of a letter she wrote to her father after her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. On Wednesday, the judge sided with Meghan’s lawyers regarding the remaining parts of their copyright claim, after lawyers representing Queen Elizabeth II refuted the defense’s claims that the letter’s copyright belonged to the Crown.