Pakistan military: 4 soldiers killed near Afghan border

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says militants in Afghanistan fired across the border at troops in southwest Pakistan, killing at least four soldiers before fleeing. The attack took place Wednesday as a unit oversaw fencing installation near the town of Zhob in Baluchistan province. The military said the troops returned fire, and six of them were also wounded and transported to a hospital in Quetta. No one claimed responsibility and the military provided no further details. Pakistan started fencing the Afghan border in 2017 to contain militant movement and to curb smuggling and illegal border crossing.