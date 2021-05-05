Penn State encouraging college students to get vaccinated

(WBNG) -- Officials in Pennsylvania are continuing the fight to get the COVID-19 vaccines to as many people as possible.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf joined university leaders at Penn State. There, they discussed their vaccination efforts among students and the community.

They called on all students to get their vaccines prior to summer break. Not only for themselves but for families and the community around them.

"But now that college students are eligible to get vaccinated, it is really important to make this a priority. When you get vaccinated, of course, you're protecting yourself. But when you get vaccinated you're also protecting the people around you. Including family members who are under 16 and can't yet get the vaccination."

Leaders also used college sports as a motivator. They said increased attendance at sporting events isn't out of the question if enough people receive the vaccine.

Penn State President Eric Barron stressed the importance of "leadership, commitment, and community," and their respective roles in returning to normal.