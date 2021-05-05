Police: Armed and dangerous suspect believed to be in Binghamton area

(WBNG/CBS2) -- According to our affiliate in New York City, WCBS, police are searching for a suspect who they say is armed and dangerous and believed to be in the Binghamton area.

According to the NYPD, on Sunday, May 2, 47-year-old Bruce Biggs shot a 54-year-old man multiple times at the intersection of Putnam Avenue and Patchen Avenue in the city.

Police say the victim was hit in the legs and torso several times and is currently at NYC Health + Hospitals in Kings County in critical condition.

The NYPD say Biggs has said he's not going out alive and will fight with officers.

If you see this man, police say to contact 911 immediately or call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).