Ray Miller, ex-manager and coach in Orioles HOF, dies at 76

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles manager Ray Miller has died. He was 76. No cause was announced. Miller spent 42 years in professional baseball and mentored three Cy Young award winners: Mike Flanagan, Steve Stone and Doug Drabek. Jim Palmer, Scott McGregor and Mike Boddicker were also 20-game winners under his watch. His most memorable work was as a pitching coach for the Orioles and the Pittsburgh Pirates. His record as a manager was 266-297, with the Twins from 1985-86 the Orioles from 1998-99.