Russia ready to promote direct Israeli-Palestinian contacts

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister says Moscow is ready to promote direct contacts between Israel and the Palestinian leadership. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after meeting with Palestinian counterpart Riad al-Maliki on Wednesday that Russia is working toward a high-level meeting of the Middle East Quartet mediating the Israel-Palestinian peace process. Lavrov said Russia considers it crucial to hold a ministerial-level meeting of the Quartet, which consists of Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations. Palestinian Foreign Minister al-Maliki says he thinks the Biden administration is aware of the U.S. responsibility in the Quartet and that he expects that to “create a new environment of trust.”