Stroman scheduled to start for New York against St. Louis

New York Mets (11-12, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (17-12, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 5:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (3-2, 1.86 ERA, .93 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 3.29 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head to play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

The Cardinals are 8-6 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has hit 38 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Paul DeJong leads them with six, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.

The Mets have gone 5-8 away from home. New York’s team on-base percentage of .322 is third in the National League. Brandon Nimmo leads the lineup with an OBP of .430.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-5. Adam Wainwright earned his first victory and Nolan Arenado went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for St. Louis. Joey Lucchesi took his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 21 RBIs and is batting .265.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 11 extra base hits and is batting .282.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .239 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Mets: 4-6, .235 batting average, 2.85 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (soulder), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), John Nogowski: (hand), Yadier Molina: (foot).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (side), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (undisclosed), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.