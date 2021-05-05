Thailand fights to contain COVID-19 surge in Bangkok

BANGKOK (AP) — Health officials rushed to vaccinate thousands of people in Bangkok’s biggest slum on Wednesday as new COVID-19 cases spread through densely populated low-income areas in the capital’s central business district. The government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha is facing mounting criticism for its handling of a surge that began in early April. Thailand recorded 2,112 new cases and 15 deaths on Wednesday. The country has been logging about 2,000 cases a day and double-digit deaths recently, in the third mass outbreak since the pandemic started. Bangkok and other regions have closed bars, parks and other facilities and imposed restrictions on dining out to fight spreading infections.