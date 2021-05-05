WTO mulling intellectual property waivers for vaccines

GENEVA (AP) — Ambassadors from World Trade Organization countries were discussing trade rules protecting the technological know-how behind COVID-19 vaccines. The WTO’s General Council’s agenda for a two-day meeting starting Wednesday includes a waiver on intellectual property protections for vaccines. South Africa and India first proposed the idea in October. It has gained support in the developing world and among some progressive lawmakers in the West as a way to help developing countries fight the pandemic. The proposal has faced resistance from many countries with influential pharmaceutical industries. The authors have been revising it in hopes of making it more palatable, but no consensus is expected to emerge from the meeting.