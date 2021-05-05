Yankees, streaking Stanton set for matchup against Astros

Houston Astros (15-14, third in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (15-14, second in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (0-3, 2.70 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.39 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -140, Astros +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York’s Stanton puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Astros.

The Yankees are 8-7 on their home turf. New York has a team on-base percentage of .317, good for third in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the lineup with a mark of .376.

The Astros are 8-7 on the road. The Houston pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.74. Jose Urquidy leads the team with a 3.71 earned run average.

The Yankees won the last meeting 7-3. Lucas Luetge earned his second victory and Giancarlo Stanton went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for New York. Brandon Bielak took his first loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stanton leads the Yankees with 11 extra base hits and is slugging .545.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with five home runs and is batting .184.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Astros: 6-4, .263 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O’Day: (right rotator cuff), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Rougned Odor: (knee).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Martin Maldonado: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.