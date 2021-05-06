444 tickets issued by law enforcement during ‘Operation Hardhat’

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that 444 tickets were issued by New York State Police and local law enforcement during National Workzone Awareness Week "Operation Hardhat."

44 of the tickets were issued in the Southern Tier, according to Governor Cuomo's office.

Operation Hardhat is an initiative between law enforcement entities, the New York State Department of Transportation and the New York State Thruway Authority, to crack down on work zone violations and to promote safe driving.

During the enforcement period, between April 26 and April 30, members of law enforcement patrol Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority work zones to enforce work zone speed limits and ensure that drivers were obeying flagging personnel.

The following is a breakdown of why tickets were issued:

Speeding - 81

Seatbelts - 41

Cell Phone - 135

Failure to Move Over - 47

Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device - 1

Other violations - 139

The following is a breakdown of where the tickets were issued:

Hudson Valley - 161

Long Island - 59

Capital Region - 53

Central New York - 46

Southern Tier - 44

Mohawk Valley - 37

Western New York - 26

North Country - 18

The governor's office says, during Operation Hardhat, authorities are dressed as highway maintenance workers, to identify drivers who are distracted by electronic devices, disobey flagging personnel, speed through the work zone or violate the state's Move Over Law.