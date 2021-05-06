71-year-old woman found dead in Town of Lisle mobile home fire

TOWN OF LISLE (WBNG) -- According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, a 71-year-old woman is dead following a fire at a mobile home in the Town of Lisle.

According to a news release, authorities have identified the woman as Sharon Humiston. They say she died of asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide inhalation.

Authorities say the fire occurred at 559 Caldwell Hill Road and broke out around midnight Thursday.

Several fire agencies were at the scene of the fire. The Sheriff's Office says the home was fully involved in the fire when authorities arrived. They say when the fire was out, firefighters found Humiston dead in the home.

The Sheriff's Office says the Broome County Bureau of Fire Investigations responded to the incident to investigate the cause and origin of the fire. They say the bureau's investigation is still open as of 4:15 p.m. Thursday and foul play is not expected.