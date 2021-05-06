Britain to use G-7 meeting to press for climate finance

BERLIN (AP) — Britain will use the Group of Seven meeting in June to “bend the ear” of fellow leaders to provide more financial help for poor countries to cope with climate change. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that governments have six months to resolve numerous thorny diplomatic issues, including making good on a $100-billion climate fund which was meant to go to developing nations each year from 2020. The upcoming G-7 meeting in Cornwall will be the first time the leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in person since before the pandemic. All G-7 countries have now set targets for reducing their greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” by 2050 at the latest. Scientists say faster cuts are needed faster to prevent disastrous warming.