Chenango Arts Council congratulates 2021 CASA Student Art Show winners

NORWICH (WBNG) - The Chenango Arts Council announced the winners of its 2021 CASA Student Art Show along with their scholarship recipients.

This year, the CASA Student Art Show was posted online as well as displayed in the Martin W. Kappel Gallery. You can still view all the artwork here.

Chenango Arts Council said they are deeply grateful to all the students and teachers who participated during this difficult year

The artwork was judged in the categories of Drawing, Painting, Photography, 3D Sculpture, and Mixed Media. The 2021 Winners are:

Drawing:

1st Place: Yellow Submarine by Isaac Garner, Sherburne-Earlville

2nd Place: Dean by Loraine McCaulley, Afton

Honorable Mention: Emmeline by Emmeline Vroman, Afton

Painting:

1st Place: Bob’s Nighthawks by Grace Bergskaug, Afton

2nd Place: Casey by Taylor Homann, Sherburne-Earlville

Honorable Mention: Troy by Lillie Ashton, Sherburne-Earlville

Photography:

1st Place: Mixed Emotions by Trinity Thornton, Sherburne-Earlville

2nd Place: Hidden Beauty by Taylor Jennings, Sherburne-Earlville

Honorable Mention: god complex.pny, by Donald Mercer, Sherburne-Earlville

3D Sculpture:

1st Place: Earth by Ty Esposito, Oxford

2nd Place: Shrimp Cocktail by Raven Rivenburgh, Sherburne-Earlville.

Honorable Mention: Grand by Liam O'Brien

Mixed Media:

1st Place: Notorious RBG by Raven Rivenburgh, Sherburne-Earlville

2nd Place: Edgar Allan Poe by Isaac Gardener, Sherburne-Earlville

Honorable Mention, Blooming by Alyssa Dunckel, Oxford.



















Art work from Chenango County students - Photos of all pieces on ChenangoArts.org

The Chenango Arts Council also announced scholarships to three Chenango County students who intend to go on to study art or music in college, in pursuit of a career in the arts.

The Lucy Funke Scholarship awards two High School Seniors $500 each to pursue Visual, Performing, or Theatrical Arts. This year, Amy Avolio of Unadilla Valley Central School and Maria Pomares of Norwich City School have earned the scholarship.

The Chenango Music Scholarship awards $1000 to one High School Senior who wishes to study music in college in pursuit of a career in performing or teaching. Natalie Barrows of Oxford High School earned it this year.