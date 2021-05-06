Chenango Co. Health officials to set up pop-up vaccine sites, encourage more people to get vaccinated

CHENANGO COUNTY (WBNG) -- Local officials say it is getting progressively more difficult to find people to be vaccinated.

Chenango County health officials told 12 News that out of the 100 available doses last week, only 55 were used.

Officials say everyone who was eager to get a vaccine has already gotten one and now the challenge lies with trying to encourage others to do the same.

Isaiah Sutton, the Director of Environmental Health in Chenango County said, "We've begun to see a slow down of people requesting a vaccine, so our message there is please get vaccinated. Please do your homework."

This week officials say they tried a new approach to encouraging people to get the vaccine as they attempted to reach areas with low vaccination rates.

The county set up a vaccination clinic in the Town of McDonough for the week, and say next week they will try to meet people where they are.

Sutton says"Our team is going to do a number of pop-up, open-air vaccination clinics where we stop at local parks, set up a tent in a local community, and vaccinate anyone who walks by and is interested. So we're really going to try to get the vaccine out there into communities."

Sutton also says active cases of the COVID-19 virus have stabilized and are trending down across the county.

Sutton says the team of health officials in the county is happy to have a conversation about the safety, efficacy, and availability of the vaccine for those who are curious or have questions.